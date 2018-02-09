'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: The Winchester's Quest Will Be Delayed By Someone Close To Them

Facebook/Supernatural Promo photo for 'Supernatural' season 13

Someone will double cross the Winchester brothers in the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Good Intentions," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will be working with their long-time friend Castiel (Misha Collins) to find a way to open a breach that will bring back their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) into the world after being trapped by Michael (Christian Keyes). However, the three will find out that someone close to them was doing something that could prevent them from reaching their goal and delay their actions.

On the other hand, Mary will manage to escape Michael's clutches with Jack (Alexander Calvert). They will also meet an ally named Bobby Singer (guest star Jim Beaver). Yet the synopsis did not mention how the returning character can help Mary reunite with her sons.

Meanwhile, fans of the series were surprised to see a fan-favourite character return in the previous episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

In the episode titled "Devil's Bargain," Asmodeus (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) tried to take down Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) by using an archangel blade. However, the weapon can only be wielded by another archangel. While it seemed like his effort was about to go in vain, Asmodeus summoned his prisoner to help him with the job. He happens to be the Archangel Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.)

Fans were shocked to see Gabriel's return since the fallen angel was long believed to have died in season 5. But his return could be significant for the TV series if he will be the one to finally put an end to Lucifer's evil plot.

However, it remains unknown if Gabriel will return in the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13 since the TV series will take a three-week hiatus.

The CW will air the next episode of "Supernatural" season 13 on Thursday, March 1, at 8 p.m. EDT.