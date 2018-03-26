'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: The Winchesters to Reunite With Gabriel Soon, Series Stars Reveal

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional photo for 'Supernatural'

The Winchesters will have another chance to work with Archangel Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.) in an upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13.

The beloved archangel was long believed to have died since the show's fifth season, but he made an unexpected return in the episode titled "Devil's Bargain" in February where it was revealed that he was just imprisoned in Hell.

But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the show's PaleyFest panel, actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles confirmed that their characters, Dean and Sam Winchester, will soon find out why Gabriel returned this season.

According to Padalecki, the Winchesters had a hard time believing that the archangel is still alive, but they were happy to see him back since they need him at the moment. "It's very funny that we're kind of harkening back to a lot of season 4, season 5, season 6 mythology and it feels so natural to be going back there, to be doubling back to Gabriel, to be doubling back to Lucifer," the actor stated. "I'm just very excited to have Gabriel. He was sort of the last person we expected to have but now that he's around, we need his help," he added.

Ackles then revealed that the brothers are very excited that they finally have someone who can help them rescue their mother.

Aside from appearing in another episode in season 13, Padalecki also revealed that Speight also worked behind the scenes since he directed the same episode where he reunited with the Winchesters.

The actors also talked about how they continue to be inspired in working on the series for the last 13 episodes.

In a separate interview with Variety, Ackles shared that he has a new challenge this season as he plays a new character.

"Dean was certainly out of sorts in the beginning [of this season]. There was a lot of loss in his life, and he was kind of at a loss. He didn't quite know what road to take and how to get there and what to do when he got there," Ackles stated. He also shared that Dean will start getting his groove back as they begin to succeed in their plans in the upcoming episodes of the season. According to the actor, Dean will finally step up in a major way towards the end of the season.

On the other hand, Padalecki mentioned that his character Sam is still having a hard time understanding his purpose in life, particularly during the times when he realizes that he cannot save everyone. "Sam is the type to really beat himself up over his failures more than he loves himself over his successes. So as we saw [recently], Sam said, 'Hey we can't save everybody,' so hopefully he'll deal with that," the actor also said.

Meanwhile, executive producer Andrew Dabb hinted that the upcoming season 13 finale will be able to give a fitting closure for some of the characters. However, he also claimed that it will be able to open more interesting stories as well. This means that there is a big chance to see the show's return for its 14th season.

The CW airs the latest episodes of "Supernatural" every Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT.