'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Witch Sisters Put Dean Under a Love Spell; Rowena Returns

Facebook/Supernatural Promotional image for 'Supernatural'

The upcoming episode of "Supernatural" season 13 will see a resurrected Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) returning to help the Winchester brothers.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Various & Sundry Villains," states that a couple of witches will be able to steal a book of spells from the Winchester brothers. The witches, sisters Jamie (guest star Jordan Claire Robbins) and Jennie Plum (guest star Elise Gatien), will achieve this feat by targeting Dean (Jensen Ackles), who will fall victim to them and their "charm."

Dean, along with his brother Sam (Jared Padalecki), will have to chase after the witches in order to retrieve the book of spells, which is very powerful and could be dangerous in the wrong hands. But, the Winchesters will not be alone in their pursuit. Surprisingly rushing to their aid is none other than Rowena, who has been resurrected from the dead.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dean obviously being put under a spell of some sort, as his eyes glisten at the sight of something. Jamie asks him if he is Dean Winchester, and the witch is very easy on the eyes. It becomes increasingly clear to Sam that Jamie is no ordinary girl, as Dean declares to his brother that he is in love.

Sam figures it out and tries to convince Dean that something is up. He explains to him that he is under a love spell, which means his feelings for Jamie are not real. Sam's suspicions are confirmed when Jamie mutters a spell under her breath, causing another man to become infatuated with her. Jamie, accompanied by her sister Jennie, then beats and kills the same man.

While Sam attempts to explain to Dean that Jamie could be a witch or a demon, the latter does not seem to be interested in hearing his brother out. Dean cautions Sam to "be nice" because "she's got a sister," though Sam is clearly more concerned about Dean.

"Supernatural" season 13 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.