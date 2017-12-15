(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from the "Supernatural" season 13 midseason premiere "Wayward Sisters."

"Supernatural" will soon be launching a spinoff called "Wayward Sisters." Although the new show will feature familiar characters, it will not be too different from the original drama.

"Wayward Sisters," which officially debuts next year, marks the long-running show's second spinoff. "Supernatural: Bloodlines" was developed to be the first "Supernatural" offshoot, but it failed to get a series order after its backdoor pilot on the sci-fi program's ninth season.

Series creator Andrew Dabb recently told TV Guide that the lessons they've learned from the first spinoff attempt are being applied to the new series. "I think the biggest problem for us was, number one, timing," he explained.

Dabb further explained that compared to "Bloodlines," which dropped fans in the middle of another series, "Wayward Sisters" will feel "more like an outgrowth of 'Supernatural'" which makes it a more viable program.

Meanwhile, viewers have noticed that Donna (Briana Buckmaster) still has not appeared in the current season of "Supernatural." Dabb confirmed that the Stillwater sheriff will be in the backdoor pilot for "Wayward Sisters" in January. However, she will also be heavily featured in the episodes right after the spinoff's pilot.

"Wayward Sisters" was set up in the winter finale in which psychic Patience (Clark Backo) had a vision of Jody's (Kim Rhodes) death. Despite her father's insistence that she keep away from the hunting life, Patience still went out to warn Jody.

Also introduced in the winter finale was Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip), a young dreamwalker. She initially saw her power as a curse because she could only go to a place that left her with psychological and physical scars each time she wakes up.

Jack (Alexander Calvert) was left stranded with Mary (Samantha Smith), while Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) found themselves in the middle of an unkown place.