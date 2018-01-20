Long-running series "Supernatural" finally unveiled its spinoff show "Wayward Sisters" in a special episode that aired on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8:00 p.m. on The CW. "Supernatural" season 13 episode 10 served as the backdoor pilot for the spinoff.

Facebook/Supernatural Kim Rhodes leads the cast of "Wayward Pines," the spinoff to "Supernatural."

The special episode explained the connection between Claire (Kathryn Love Newton), Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), Sheriff Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster) and Patience Turner (Clark Backo) who are already familiar to fans of "Supernatural." It also introduced a new player in Kaia Nieves (Yadira Guevarra-Prip), who joins "Wayward Sisters" as one of its leads.

While Sam and Dean remain indisposed, the women faced off with the monsters with guns and flamethrowers blazing. The episode gave viewers a peek into the dynamics of what they can expect from "Wayward Sisters."

The backdoor pilot also gave the show a starting point that will anchor its debut season. In succeeding episodes, the women will to find out the real story behind Kaia's doppelganger.

"We saved Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). All of these amazing women, my family," Claire declared, signifying the birth of the new group. "The thing that killed Kaia is still out there. And I don't care if I have to tear another hole in the universe, we're going to find it and I'm going to kill it."

"Wayward Sisters" has been planned for nearly over a year. Rhodes and Buckmaster believe that the show does come at a right time when female empowerment is raising a lot of awareness, especially in an unequal industry like Hollywood. Yet, it's also more than a show about women taking over.

"This isn't about, 'Finally it's the girls' turn!'" Rhodes told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's more about expanding the perspective and honoring the fact that we are now able to tell a story from points of view that we haven't seen before."

Buckmaster echoed that sentiment. She also noted that while filming the backdoor pilot, the actresses were treated and trained the same way as the actors on the set of "Supernatural" and "Wayward Sisters."

The first actual season of "Wayward Sisters" won't arrive on The CW until Fall TV 2018.