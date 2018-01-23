'Superstore' Season 3 Spoilers: Glenn Brings In a Lawyer for His Deal With Dina

Facebook/NBCSuperstore Promotional image for 'Superstore'

The upcoming episode of "Superstore" season 3 will see Glenn (Mark McKinney) and Dina's (Lauren Ash) deal going awry.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Angels and Mermaids," states that Glenn and Dina will find themselves butting heads regarding a personal arrangement. Their disagreement will become escalated when Glenn decides to involve a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Amy (America Ferrera) will become involved in a conflict between Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) and her mother, Brandi, who is an ex-convict. It remains to be seen how Amy ends up in this position, though it will certainly be interesting to find out how she gets out of this bind.

Finally, Garrett's (Colton Dunn) plans for the perfect weekend will hit a bump in the road thanks to Jonah (Ben Feldman), who will learn that Kelly (Kelly Stables) believes in angels. It looks like Garrett can say goodbye to having the apartment all to himself.

A teaser trailer has also been released for the new episode. It shows Dina preparing both herself and Glenn for their child by administering shots. Jonah points out how absurd it is that Glenn has to get shots as well since Dina will be the one carrying their baby. Dina contends that it is only fair that Glenn gets his fair share of hormones because she is going through the same thing.

It can be recalled that Dina agreed to become the surrogate for Glenn and his wife after it was revealed that she is unable to conceive. Their exchange in the previous episode unfolded in a hilariously awkward way, with the both of them insisting that the other party agree to it first.

After dancing around the idea for a while, the two start to hold out their hands for a handshake. Dina eventually grabs a hold of Glenn's hand, leading to their deal. Of course, Dina's notion that it will be her "practice baby" clearly unsettles Glenn.

"Superstore" season 3 airs Thursdays, at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.