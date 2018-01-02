'Superstore' Star America Ferrera Announces First Pregnancy on New Year's Eve

America Ferrera is going to be a first-time mom. The 33-year-old star of the comedy series "Superstore" announces her pregnancy on New Year's Eve.

Reuters/Mario Anzouni America Ferrera confirms her pregnancy in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve.

Ferrera happily shared her pregnancy via an Instagram photo with her husband Ryan Piers Williams. The couple, who married in 2011, held up a baby onesies that had the words "Mas besos," or more kisses. The actress indicated in the caption that they were indeed going to welcome more kisses in 2018 with the coming of their firstborn.

Ferrera and her husband recently celebrated 12 years of being together. She and Williams met while they both attended college and studying film at the University of Southern California. The couple started dating in 2005 and ended up getting engaged five years later.

"We kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other, a shared passion for what we do and our work," the actress revealed to People after her wedding.

It's still unclear if the pregnancy will affect Ferrera's show. "Superstore" hasn't finished filming season 3, which will have 22 episodes.

The series is currently on hiatus for the holidays. It will return with three episodes for airing beginning Thursday, Jan. 4 and will again take a break for the Winter Olympics in February. NBC has not yet confirmed the show for a fourth season.

Ferrera shot to fame as the star of "Ugly Betty" on ABC. The comedy from Silvio Horta aired from 2006 to 2010. Ferrera is also best known for her movie, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," with Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn. She's the last of her Traveling Pants co-stars, who are also her real life best friends, to become a first-time mom.