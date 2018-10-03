5 Things to Know About Supplemental FBI Investigation Into Judge Brett Kavanaugh

(Screenshot: NBC News) Brett Kavanaugh (L), Chrstine Blasey Ford (R) separately testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sept. 28, 2018.

The nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court is hinging upon what the FBI finds this week in an investigation that was set in motion by the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday.

In a high drama moment the day after Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford testified under oath before the Senate, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, who is a member of the Committee and is retiring this year, provided the final vote to move the Kavanaugh nomination out of committee and onto the Senate floor. After convening with a few Democrats, Flake agreed to support the Kavanaugh nomination with the condition that a supplemental FBI inquiry take place that is limited in scope and lasts no longer than one week.

The candidate for a seat on the highest court in the land has already undergone six FBI background checks throughout his decades-long public service career. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that voting on Kavanaugh on the floor will take place this week.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the current FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh that is now underway.