Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Travel Ban on Some Muslim-Majority Countries

The Supreme Court has upheld President Trump's travel ban that covered several Muslim majority countries on Tuesday, June 26. It's a decision that the President has called a validation of his authority that he exercised when the White House announced the third version of the ban back in September of last year.

Trump issued the latest form of the limited travel ban, the third since his inauguration, earlier last year as the second one expired on Sep. 24, 2017. Legal experts see the set of new restrictions as having a better chance to pass scrutiny by courts.

It has seen numerous challenges since then, marking the measure as one of the policies fiercely fought on by both sides, as Fox News pointed out.

Tuesday's ruling also prompted Trump to call "a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution," as well as "a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country."

It was a narrow decision, with the Supreme Court siding with the travel ban in a 5–4 vote that was also the first high court decision undertaken for a major administration policy of the Trump administration. According to Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote on the conservative side of the debate, Trump's travel ban was "squarely within the scope of presidential authority" as defined by federal law.

Last year's travel ban, which restricted travel from more countries than the second version, and has included Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea, as listed off by Reuters. Other Muslim-majority countries are partly included in the list, as well, placing travelers from Iraq under "additional scrutiny." Select government officials from Venezuela are also barred from entering the country, too.