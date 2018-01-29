Surface Phone Rumors: Microsoft to Finally Unveil Mythical Device at the MWC 2018

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is the Surface Phone.

While some people are resigned to the fact that the long-rumored Surface Phone is nothing more than a figment of the imagination, new reports claim that the long-rumored mythical Microsoft device may finally be unveiled at next month's MWC (Mobile World Congress).

Rumors about the Surface Phone have been in existence for two years now, but no one outside Microsoft cannot really confirm if the device is in the pipeline. However, according to recent reports, the wait may be soon over as it is alleged that the Redmond-based company will reveal the Surface Phone at the annual MWC happening at Barcelona next month.

Although there is no guarantee that the mythical device will, indeed, be unveiled at next month's annual event, some suspect that the arrival of the Surface Phone is imminent as there have been several leaks recently as to what the mythical phone will look like. While there are many rumors attached to the Surface Phone, it is said that the likeliest is that it will, indeed, be a foldable device that can be expanded into the size of a tablet, just like what the supposed leaks suggest.

The Surface Phone may not be the only Microsoft product that will be revealed at the MWC, though. According to sources, it is also possible for the tech giant to release the equally-fabled Xbox smartwatch, which, allegedly, the company has been working on since 2013. Speculations on this being the case, likewise, stemmed from recent leaks, showing the alleged parts and features of the Xbox Watch.

As of this writing, no one can really tell if Microsoft is finally releasing the Surface Phone as, to begin with, the company never confirmed the existence of the device. What is certain, though, is that, despite killing its Windows Phone, Microsoft is not done with the mobile phone market as confirmed by its CEO, Satya Nadella, in an interview with the Australian Financial Review back in November 2016.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella said.

Could it be that the Surface Phone is the ultimate mobile device Nadella is referring to?

Microsoft outsiders can only speculate for now.