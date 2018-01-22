Surface Phone Rumors: Microsoft to Unveil Mythical Device at MWC 2018?

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is the Surface Phone.

While Microsoft already announced late last year that it has killed its Windows Phone, some can't help but speculate that the Redmond-based company may still launch the mythical Surface Phone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year.

The MWC 2018 is finally happening in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1, and the perennial event in the said Spanish city may finally bear witness to the release of the long-rumored Surface Phone. Although Microsoft never really confirmed the existence of the mythical device that has been in the rumor mill for two years already, some pundits suspect that the Surface Phone is more than just a figment of the imagination.

Some opine that, despite Microsoft's confirmation last year that it has killed off its Windows Phone, there is still a possibility that the Redmond-based company is not done and over with the mobile phone market. After all, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been talking about the company's plan of releasing an ultimate mobile device. Hence, Microsoft may, indeed, unveil the Surface Phone at this year's MWC.

To the uninitiated, there have been a lot of rumors about what the Surface Phone may come with. However, of all the rumors and speculations attached to the mythical device, there is no denying that the one claiming that it will be a foldable device has been the loudest. Hence, in the event that Microsoft unveils the Surface Phone at the MWC, it is likely that it will be a foldable device, indeed.

Meanwhile, a job post of Microsoft has fueled rumors that the company is looking for someone to enhance the camera feature of the Surface Phone. As the job description says that the lucky candidate will work on "a broader multi-function product development team and work cross group with internal imaging platform and software teams, camera app and communication (Skype) applications teams, and SOC ISP teams to deliver imaging experiences that meet business requirements in terms of performance and cost for Surface products," it is speculated that the said job opening may be specifically for the Surface Phone.