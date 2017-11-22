Surface Phone Rumors: Mythical Device to Arrive Next Year Despite Microsoft's Announcement on Killing the Windows Phone

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is Surface Phone.

While it was already announced that Microsoft is killing its Windows Phone, the latest rumors claim that the company is releasing its mythical Surface Phone next year.

There is no denying that the Surface Phone has been one of the most anticipated and talked-about mobile devices. However, with Microsoft confirming last month that it was killing its Windows Phone, it was also reported that the device, despite not having been confirmed by the company itself, has been canceled as well.

However, according to recent reports, Microsoft may be releasing the Surface Phone next year, and it is alleged to impress with its high-end features, including its long-rumored foldable design. Allegedly, the device will also boast of an aluminum body, AMOLED edge-to-edge display, and

While it remains to be seen whether the Surface Phone is really in existence, other sources claim that Microsoft has replaced the mysterious device with the Andromeda, carrying with it the supposed features originally associated with the Surface Phone. Reportedly, the supposed device is not the Surface Phone as some suspected but will be under a new category of mobile device that the Redmond-based company will introduce. Allegedly, this new type of mobile device will be powered by Windows Core OS that Microsoft is currently developing.

Whether it is called the Surface Phone or Andromeda, one thing is certain: Microsoft is not done with the mobile phone market yet as declared by no less than the company's CEO, Satya Nadella, who said in an interview last year that it will continue to make mobile devices.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella told the Australian Financial Review last year.

Although the rumors about Microsoft's supposed next mobile device are nothing short of exciting, those looking forward to the arrival of the device are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now until the Redmond-based company announces it officially. Should it happen, well and good for the Microsoft fans.