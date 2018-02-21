Surface Phone Rumors: Mythical Device to Arrive Second Half of 2018

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is called the Surface Phone.

After it was thought that the long-rumored Surface Phone is already dead, recent reports claim that the highly anticipated device will arrive earlier than expected.

While there are rumors claiming that the Surface Phone, otherwise referred to as Andromeda, will arrive later this year or early 2019, an Italian website claims that the long-anticipated device will be launched sooner than what many expected. Although no specific date has been mentioned, it is now believed that the mythical device may finally be dropped in the market sometime in the second half of 2018.

Apart from possibly arriving sometime in the second part of this year, it is also alleged that the Surface Phone will be a foldable device, indeed. After all, several patents that Microsoft applied for and have been awarded for suggest that it will be the case. What is unclear, though, is whether the screen of the device itself will be foldable.

In addition to being foldable, rumors also claim that the Surface Phone will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 as its processor. Reportedly, this processor is very powerful and comes with an efficient CPU and highly impressive graphics processor.

While it remains unclear if there is really a Surface Phone, as Microsoft has never confirmed the device, those looking forward to owning the device should be ready to spend, at least, $1000 as, allegedly,it will carry a price tag not lower than the said amount. After all, the Surface Phone is, supposedly meant to be a high-end flagship phone, just like Apple's iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy Note 8.

However, there are still some who can't help but be skeptical whether the Surface Phone is really in the pipeline. With reports claiming that Microsoft is working hand in hand with Qualcomm for the device, though, some believe that it is unlikely for the Redmond-based company to cancel the device at this point in time.

As earlier rumors also claimed that Microsoft may launch the Surface Phone at this year's MWC (Mobile World Congress) happening in Barcelona next week, it may just be a matter of time before it may be revealed if the device is really worth all the anticipation for two years.