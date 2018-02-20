Surface Phone Specs, Rumors: Smartphone Will Likely Arrive Earlier Than Expected, Sources Claim

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is the Surface Phone.

The anticipated Surface Phone may arrive sooner than expected.

Tech-savvy consumers have been waiting for the Surface Phone for several months now. Many rumors about the smartphone have surfaced online, including its potential release date. While there are speculations that it will arrive in late 2018 or early 2019, a recent report claims it will be launched much earlier than that.

Release Date

Latest news about the rumored smartphone came from an Italian site (via Windows Latest) that posted an article about the Surface Phone aka project Andromeda. The article indicated that the device would be launched sooner than what fans initially expected.



This means it's possible that Microsoft's new smartphone will come out before the end of this year. It also seems great news for anticipating fans since Microsoft previously announced they will no longer release new hardware running Windows 10 Mobile.

Desktop-grade Apps

Multiple reports claim the Surface Phone would be capable of running desktop-grade apps — establishing itself as an ultimate power device. This will potentially lead many people in the business industry to switch to the Surface Phone, including iPad users.

Desktop Windows 10 apps would certainly open up many worlds to smartphone users, particularly in the field of portable gaming. Two application layers for the Surface Phone are believed to be in the works at Microsoft: the Remote Application Interface Layer (RAIL) and the Virtualized Application Interface Layer (VAIL).

Design



Earlier this month, a patent application revealed what customers can expect from the long-rumored device. It indicated a "live hinge," which allows two screens to be opened into a tablet mode seamlessly. The said feature also lets users have one screen folded back when not in use.