Surface Phone Updates: Rumors About the Mythical Device Coming with a Surface Pen Resurface

REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/Files A Microsoft representative shows a smartphone with Windows 10 operating system at the CeBIT trade fair in Hanover in this file photo from March 15, 2015. Rumors claim that the next mobile device from Microsoft is Surface Phone.

Despite Microsoft announced last month that it was killing the Windows Phone, rumors about its mythical device, the Surface Phone, continue to circulate online. If the latest reports are to be believed, the rumored device will come with its own stylus pen.

Rumors about the Surface Phone have been around for almost two years now, but Microsoft has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the talked-about device. Although the Redmond-based company has announced that it is killing the Windows Phone, rumors about the mythical device refuse to die down.

If the latest unconfirmed reports are to be believed, the Surface Phone may come with its own stylus pen, otherwise known to be the Surface Pen, which is also offered as an accessory to the other Surface products, including the Surface Pro. Apparently, the rumors stemmed from the leaked of the image of the early prototype of the device.

This is not the first time for the Surface Phone to have been rumored to come with its own Surface Pen, though. In fact, the said accessory has been one of the most mentioned when the rumors about the mythical device first circulated online almost two years ago.

Apart from the Surface Pen, another persistent rumor attached to the Surface Phone is that it will be a foldable device with dual displays. However, according to sources, while Microsoft is supposedly working on a foldable device, it is not the Surface Phone and is not a phone either. Reportedly, it is called the Andromeda, which will be the first device that Microsoft will introduce in a new category of mobile devices. After all, Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, said in an interview with the Australian Finacial Review last year that, while the company is not done with the smartphone market, the next device it will release will not look like the smartphones that people have today.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella said.

Whether a Surface Phone or Andromeda is really in the pipeline, without any confirmation from Microsoft, gadget fans can only speculate for now.