'Survivor Season 36: Ghost Island' News: List Of Castaways Revealed

Facebook/Survivor The castaways of Survivor Season 36: Ghost Island

The 20 castaways who will join the latest installment of "Survivor" has been finally revealed.

CBS officially released the list of names of the new castaways who will compete with each other in "Survivor Season 36: Ghost Island." The 20 competitors will be divided into two groups that will be composed of 10 players each.

One of the teams will be called Naviti, and it will be composed of Angela Perkins from Cincinnati, OH, Bradley Kleihege, and Chelsea Townsend from Los Angeles, CA, Chris Noble and Desiree Afuye from Brooklyn, NY, Domenick Abbate from Nesconset, NY, Kellyn Bechtold from Denver, CO, Morgan Ricke from Orlando, FL, Sebastian Noel from Satellite Beach, FL, and Wendell Holland from Philadelphia, PA.

Meanwhile, Team Malolo will include Brendan Shapiro as Herndon, VA, Donathan Hurley from Kimper, NY, Jacob Derwin from Brooklyn, NY, James Lim from New York City, NY, Jenna Bowman from Venice Beach, CA, Laurel Johnson from Minneapolis, MN, Libby Vincek from Houston, TX, Michael Yerger from Los Angeles, CA, Stephanie Gonzalez from Ocala, FL, and Stephanie Johnson from Chicago, IL.

But aside from trying to survive all the challenges, the new castaways will also have to deal with a new twist that will be introduced this season.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, series host Jeff Probst teased what fans should look forward to in the upcoming installment of the long-running reality show.

According to Probst, the castaways will be sent to the Ghost Island in Fiji where they will find an isolated place where a lot of bad "Survivor" decisions can be found.

"You think about every memorable historic bad decision on Survivor, and those decisions have been living out on Ghost Island — they're haunted! They've been waiting for a chance to mess with you again," the host stated. "This year, that's what's going to happen. The question will be: Can you reverse the curse, or is this thing truly hexed forever, and are you going to be its next victim and another resident of Ghost Island?"

However, Probst also mentioned that the castaways can also encounter a lot of hidden immunity idols and other advantages that they can use to survive the games. Those were reportedly featured in the past "Survivor" seasons.

The premiere of "Survivor Season 36: Ghost Island" will air on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT.