Suspect in Causing Fatal 'Call of Duty' Swatting Incident Gets Arrested

A suspect in Los Angeles has been taken into custody, following a "Swatting" incident that turned deadly in Wichita, Kansas. Reports of the incident suggested that the fatal shooting started from a fake emergency call after an argument related to "Call of Duty."

Tyler Barriss, 25 years old, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 29 for his possible role in a "Swatting" incident that led to authorities firing at a man in Wichita, Kansas.

Barriss is suspected to have made a prank call to 911 to urge armed respondents to 28-year-old Andrew Finch, the victim in the incident, according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Authorities have released a recording of the call to 911, in which a man can be heard to claim that he had shot his father. The caller goes on to claim that he is holding his mother and his younger brother hostage at gunpoint.

The caller also adds that he was about the set the house on fire, prompting armed police officers to rush to the location.

Andrew Finch opened the door after police came knocking, and authorities reported that he was following instructions to put up his hand slowly. Finch then reportedly moved a hand towards his waist, at which point an officer fired a single shot.

Authorities would later confirm that Finch was unarmed at the time of the shooting and that he has died at the hospital.

The suspect, Barriss, is in custody on a fugitive warrant. Earlier reports suggest that Finch was an unintentional victim of two "Call of Duty: WWII" players, according to Polygon.

Two players, known by their tags as "Miruhcle" and "Baperizer," were reportedly playing a match of Search and Destroy with a bet riding on the outcome. The two apparently had an argument that led Baperizer to call out a third person "Swautistic" to carry out a "Swat" call on Miruhcle.

It was allegedly Miruhcle who provided Finch's address, taunting the two to carry out their threat.