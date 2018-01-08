Swift 7 News: Acer Unveils World's Thinnest Laptop

Acer Promo image for the Acer Swift 7 laptop released in 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Acer has unveiled the newest version of the Swift 7 just in time for this year's Consumer Electronics Shows (CES). The laptop ultrabook is being marketed as the world's thinnest laptop at just 8.98 millimeters thick.

According to reports, though the expected laptop reveals at the events generally tended to be more for mid-tier market, the Acer Swift 7 Ultrabook has managed to grab the attention of the consumers as it features a ridiculously thin design, while retaining the functionality expected of the device. Offering a seventh-generation Core i7 processor, the power only slightly disappoints, especially since fans were expecting Acer to get on the eight-generation bandwagon. Regardless, the Acer Swift 7 will be packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCle SSD storage, as well as 1080p resolution. It will also have integrated 4G LTE connectivity.

"We're extremely proud to make the world's thinnest laptop even thinner with the new Swift 7," said Jerry Kao, President of IT Products Business of Acer Inc, in a press release. "Building on the engineering breakthroughs from the previous generation, the new Swift 7 steps up the game with an even slimmer chassis, powerful performance and always-on 4G LTE connectivity for professionals on the go."

Meanwhile, the vice president of Partner Devices and Solutions Peter hand contends that it is intended for consumers who live professional lives that need constant connectivity and plausible portability. It will also feature Windows 10 as the main operating system. All in all, the specs of the Acer Swift 7 is expected to boost the sales of the laptop lineup from the tech giant. Reception to the Acer Swift 7 has been mixed thus far, with some overjoyed with the portability it offers and others noting that Acer could do a lot more for the processing power and screen resolution of the 13.3-inch or 14-inch screen panel.

Release dates, as well as pricing information, is expected to be released in the coming weeks.