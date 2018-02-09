Switch Games Can Be Bought With My Nintendo Coins by Early March

My Nintendo, the company's self-named membership service and rewards program, used to just offer wallpapers, customization items and some discounts every now and then. Nintendo, however, is having the program step up to the spot left by Club Nintendo when it announced that My Nintendo members will soon be able to buy Nintendo Switch games with their gold points.

"Starting in early March, you'll be able to spend any Gold Points you've accumulated in My Nintendo when purchasing Nintendo Switch software from Nintendo eShop on your device, or even via this website!" the company announced in their news update last Thursday, Feb. 8.

Nintendo Nintendo subscribers earn points in all sorts of ways, from using Nintendo apps on their smart devices to purchasing eligible games.

My Nintendo members can earn points in a variety of ways, from winning them as rewards for buying purchasing eligible games, trying out one of several Nintendo apps on their phones and consoles, to just simply logging in on special days.

A My Nintendo subscriber doesn't have to hoard their points until they can buy the game they want, either. Nintendo will be providing the option to pay part of a game's cost with Gold Points, and the rest with the usual Nintendo eShop payment channels.

"You can pay for the remaining balance with Nintendo eShop funds, or any other payment method available in Nintendo eShop," the company explained in their post, adding that any Gold Points earned will be valid for up to a year.

This service, when it comes out in March, will be limited to members in Europe, Japan and North America, at least shortly after launch. The new feature will also work only with Nintendo Switch titles for now, according to IGN.

Inhe video below, Nintendo explains just what My Nintendo, their membership service and rewards platform, is all about. The Gold Point redemption program will be in effect by March.