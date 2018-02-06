Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online,” based on the light novelsl written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi.

A new key visual art, along with additional details, has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online."

The image, which can be seen above, features the protagonist Llenn, who will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki. Other characters include Pitohui, whose voice will be provided by Youko Hikasa; M, who will be voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu; and Fukaziroh, who will be played by Chinatsu Akasaki.

Llenn will also reportedly be a playable character in the upcoming video game, "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet."

The official staff list has not been revealed yet. However, it has just been announced that the upcoming series will be animated by the Japanese animation studio, Studio 3Hz, whose previous works include the television-original anime series "Celestial Method," "Flip Flappers," and "Princess Principal."

The upcoming series is based on the light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi that was launched in 2014, and has since published five volumes, with a sixth one scheduled for release on March 10.

It tells the story of a six-foot-tall college student named Karen Kohiruimaki, who harbors some insecurity about her height and is thus not good in dealing socially with people in the real world. However, inside the world of the game, "Gun Gale Online," she lives a life as a five-foot-tall girl named Llenn, who prefers to wear a lot of pinks. In here, she meets a fellow female player named Pitohui, who will eventually pressure her into joining the so-called Squad Jam.

The Squad Jam is described as a team Battle Royale variation of the Bullet of Bullets tournament.

"Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online" premieres sometime in April on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and TV Aichi. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.