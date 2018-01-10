Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Official Site Official key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online,” based on the light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi.

The Japanese action-adventure anime series, "Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online," has been scheduled for release in April.

The announcement was made via the series' official Twitter page. Additional information has also been added on the series' official site, along with the official key visual art and a 35-second teaser video.

Based on the light novels written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi, the series, which is abbreviated as GGO, will feature the voices of Tomori Kusunoki as Llenn, Youko Hikasa as Pitohui, Kazuyuki Okitsu as M, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fukaziroh.

The series tells the story of a six-foot-tall college student named Karen Kohiruimaki, who has always been insecure about her height. This causes her to feel out of place and be awkward around her dealings with people in the real world. But when she gets introduced into the world of virtual reality gaming and enters the world of Gun Gale Online, she subsequently finds comfort and a new lease on life as her five feet tall avatar named Llenn.

Then she meets a brown-skinned female player named Pitohui, who will later push her to participate in the so-called "Squad Jam," which is a variation of the Bullet of Bullets tournament, with a team Battle Royale style.

Can a girl, who wears all pink and wants nothing more than to meet and hang-out with friends, survive this bullet-ridden massively multiplayer online game?

The answers will soon be revealed when "Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online" starts airing in April.

In other news, both Llenn and Pitohui will be playable characters in the upcoming video game titled, "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet," which is expected to be released in the U.S. by Bandai Namco Entertainment on Friday, Feb. 23, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, as well as on PC via Steam.