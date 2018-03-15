Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online,” based on the light novelsl written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi.

The official broadcast schedules have been announced for the upcoming Japanese action fantasy anime series "Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online."

The television anime is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Keiichi Sigsawa and illustrated by Kouhaku Kuroboshi. It is a spinoff of the "Sword Art Online" series by Reki Kawahara. A manga adaptation by Tadadi Tamori is also currently being serialized on ASCII Media Works' Dengeki Maoh magazine since 2015. Two collected volumes have been released as of November 2017.

The series follows the story of a 183-centimeter college student named Karen Kohiruimaki. Karen is insecure about her height and is also bad at dealing and socializing with people in the real world. But when she enters the game world "Gun Gale Online," she takes on the roles of her avatar Llenn, who only stands at 150 centimeters and always decked up in pink.

Here, she meets a beautiful brown-skinned female player named Pitohui. The two girls hit it off, and Llenn will soon find herself being pressured into joining the so-called "Squad Jam." This event is a team Battle Royale variation of the Bullet of Bullets tournament.

The upcoming anime adaptation will feature the voices of Tomori Kusunoki as Llenn, Youko Hikasa as Pitohui, Kazuyuki Okitsu as M, and Chinatsu Akasaki as Fukaziroh.

Japanese animation studio Studio 3Hz is animating the series under the direction of Masayuki Sakoi. Yousuke Kuroda is handling the series composition as well as the scriptwriting. Yoshio Kosakai is both the chief animation director and character designer.

The opening theme song titled "Ryuusei (Falling Star" will be performed by Eir Aoi. Kusunoki, on the other hand, will be performing the ending theme.

"Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online" premieres on Saturday, April 7, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and Gunma TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.