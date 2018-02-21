'Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet' DLC News: 2 More New Playable Characters Revealed

Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet"

Two more familiar faces will join the roster in "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" via the upcoming downloadable content (DLC).

M and Fukaziroh from "Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online" will be added as playable characters in the game. They will be joining LLEN and Pitohui, the first two DLC characters announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Fans can check out the two new characters in action here.

"Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online" is, of course, an ongoing light novel spin-off series. It was adapted for manga back in 2015 and will get the anime treatment this April. Each of the four characters will also get their very own sub-scenarios, as well as avatar customization featuring their faces.

The DLC will also add new features and items to the game in addition to much-needed tweaks to improve its overall performance. For starters, there will be some new costumes and accessories to check out at the shop, including a three-piece suit. A vest and dress pants will also be added to Asuna's Costume Creation. Then, thanks to the upcoming "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" DLC, Kirito will now finally be able to change costume so he can rock the litany of outfits available in the shop.

The DLC will also increase the maximum level from 125 to 150. Users will also be notified through in-game e-mail when Prize Rank 10 becomes Rank 1. Other gameplay changes in "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" include the adjusted glow effect for characters with buff status, as well as the ways to receive experience points even when ARfa-sys is not in the party.

There were also tweaks made on the cover vision height and the fast travel user interface, including new fast travel points. More on the ARfa-sys changes, the emotion internal will now be 15 seconds longer. Fans can read all about the changes in the DLC here.

The "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" DLC will be available for free later this month. The game is now out in Japan while gamers in the west can get it on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Feb. 23.