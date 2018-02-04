'Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet' New: Bandai Namco Details Online, Co-op Battles

Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet"

New details about the multiplayer component of "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" have been revealed.

Bandai Namco Entertainment promises unique battles including showdowns with a mega-powerful boss that will require a legion of players to take down. "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" pits two teams (the Alpha and the Bravo) against each other in a grand free-for-all battle.

According to the description, "Players will have to predict not only the movements of the players on the opposing team, but also the movements of the target enemies. It's a three-way battle where players will have to deal with a difficult, boss-class enemy, as well as attacks from the opposing team."

In online cooperative battles in "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet," four players (along with their ARfa-sys, bringing the number of participants to eight) can join forces to take out a formidable opponent. Players should make sure they run like a well-oiled machine, so it is important to determine their roles in the battlefield before going into battle to efficiently defeat the enemy.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" players should expect powerful foes in each mission, and the best way to deal with them is with buff-type skills such as ally stat increases and HP recovery. Enemy stat debuff-type skills are a must as well. Clearing the objective in online co-op will reward players with rare items that they can use to upgrade their weapons or create costumes that can strengthen the characters.

Finally, "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will also test the skills of players with time attack quests where they are tasked to defeat the enemy as quick as possible.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" multiplayer also features a lobby where players can communicate and interact with each other via emotion commands such as waving and nodding. They can also use voice chat, of course.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has also revealed that Argo will be one of the co-sleeping partners in the game. New characters were also introduced, which users can read about here.

Folks in Japan can try the game now if they purchase "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" from the PlayStation Store. This will reward them the "βeater's Player Authority," which gives them early access to the beginning of the game including the "Management Facility Ruins" and "Old Civilization Research Facility Ruins" dungeons in the "Remnant Wasteland" field.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Feb. 8 in Japan and Feb. 23 in North America and Europe.