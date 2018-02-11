'Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet' News: Bandai Namco Details Story, Weapon Types

Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet"

Bandai Namco has released details about the story of "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet."

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will see the protagonist's life change forever after he logs into "Gun Gale Online," which he does so after he is invited by his childhood friend Kureha.

Through this, he finds a player support artificial intelligence (AI) newly implemented in the game known as ArFA-Sys, who recruits him for a mission to take over the additional dungeon found in the spaceship called the spaceship SBC Flügel.

The "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" protagonist will need to gather the key ArFA-Sys parts and fulfill the requirements of the spaceship before he gets access to it. As per the description, players will encounter several characters. These are "Bazalt Joe, a talented player; Zeliska, also called the Uncrowned Queen who has the same Typ-X ArFA-Sys; and the famous Squadron leader Itsuki who joins the group."

The description continues, "Bazalt Joe has an obsession for the protagonist's ArFA-Sys that he would like to own. To achieve his goal, he challenges the protagonist several times. While dealing with Bazalt Joe, the protagonist continues progressing in the conquest and finally reaches the SBC Flügel gate."

Bandai Namco Entertainment goes on to explain that the SBC Flügel challenge is unlocked, but each of them wants to take a crack at it. Since not everyone can do that, the group decides who gets to do the challenge by good old-fashioned rock-paper-scissors.

The "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" protagonist wins along with Kirito, his friend Kureha, and his own ArFA-Sys. From there, their adventure begins.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also detailed the types of weapons players can expect in "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" including the Dual Arms, a two-pistol type that features guns for both hands for devastating attacks.

In "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet," players can pick up two of weapons like the handgun, submachine gun, shotgun, assault rifle, and launcher to double the damage they can deal on enemies.

Each weapon type in the game also comes with special techniques known as "Weapon Arts" that players can purchase from Argo. Speaking of which, one way to earn money in the game is to reveal information such as the ArFA-sys fund management function.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" releases on the PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC on Feb. 23 in the west. Gamers in Japan can now get it on the PS4 and Xbox One.