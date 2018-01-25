'Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet' News: Everything to Know

Bandai Namco official website 'Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet' coming this February 2018

Recent reports have revealed that the team behind the highly anticipated "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" may be set on increasing the hype for it as they have released new details to tease the fans. Publisher Bandai Namco, in particular, had a few things to say about the game.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet brings an exciting twist to the popular action RPG series by adding third-person shooter elements into the game, forming a unique hybrid shooter/RPG/action title that balances gun and sword play with skill and gadget combat to create a new dynamic experience experience," said Bandai Namco in a statement as reported by PlayStation Lifestyle. "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will feature an engrossing, original story supervised by Sword Art Online creator Reki Kawahara, that takes players into the world of "Gun Gale Online," from the popular Sword Art Online II season of the series."

Further reports have also revealed the new characters that will be making their way to "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" Universe. One of them is Daisy, who is a ArFA-sys Type-X partner of Zeliska the protagonist. Considering her personality and character, Zeliska will be treating Daisy preciously and will prohibit her from taking part in the battle despite her obvious capability to participate.

Aside from the characters and what "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" intends to bring, it will also feature a world of guns and improved visuals courtesy of the Unreal Engine 4. The experience is also made smoother to produce a semblance of realism, and tough bosses will require players to defeat them together. Fans of the game will not have long to wait as it is scheduled to be released on Feb. 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks so fans are advised to stay updated.