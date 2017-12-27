(Photo: Namco Entertainment) An image from "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet."

While it differs itself from its predecessors by incorporating third-person shooter elements in the action role-playing its series is known for, "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will still be the same as the ones before it in the sense that it will allow co-sleeping among some of its characters.

It is revealed in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation picked up by the ever-reliable Ryokutya2089 that Asuna, Sinon, and three others will be able to co-sleep with each other.

Co-sleeping is not new in the world of "Sword Art Online" as the games released prior to "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" came with that feature as well.

However, it is yet to be explained how specifically it will work on the latest entry or if changes will be implemented in the first place seeing that there are a lot of new elements added to the upcoming game.

Gematsu speculates that "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will only allow Kirito to co-sleep with heroines from the original game while the avatar created by the player can only participate in co-sleeping events with characters created specifically for the game.

On the other hand, a Dengeki Online preview also revealed that that Premiere, an original character that debuted in last year's installment "Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization," will return in the upcoming game as well as Kirito's friend Klein and the kind-hearted merchant Agil.

Fans are bound to know more as the release of "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" grows imminent. In fact, Bandai Namco Entertainment is doubling down on promoting the highly-anticipated game.

The publisher recently released a commercial (embedded below) showing the characters in the game including Kirito as well as a fair amount of intense and fast-paced action.

"Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" will be released on Feb. 23 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.