Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet"

Bandai Namco Entertainment has shared some details about the official Season Pass for "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet".

The bundle will include three expansion packs that will each feature brand new story arcs, as well as new dungeon and boss battles for players to take on.

The first "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" downloadable content (DLC) pack is called "Ambush of the Imposters," where the protagonist and his companions are tasked to investigate on the rumors about enemy ArFA-sys units.

The expansion will add Yamikaze, Dyne, and Musketeer X as playable characters. They will be there to assist gamers as they unravel the truth. The story is set before the player's squadron enters SBC Flugel.

This "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" DLC will also add a new offline mode called "Bullet of Bullets," where players can use their customized characters to battle fight Kirito and other characters they will encounter at random in the game. This tournament-style offline single-player mode was originally accessible in the Kirito Mode only.

"Ambush of the Imposters" also adds a four-versus-four deathmatch multiplayer mode both on Hero Battle and Avatar Battle. Here, gamers can band together in teams of four and fight another group to the death.

Finally, the first "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" DLC will also feature brand new quests as well as costumes, hairstyles, and more for players to use.

"Betrayal of Comrades," the second expansion in the "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" Season Pass, will add Clarence and Shirley from "Alternative Gun Gale Online" as playable characters. The third and final DLC titled "Collapse of Balance" will bring Alice and Eugeo of "Alicization" to the fold.

There is no word yet on the pricing. As usual, the "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet" DLCs will automatically be unlocked to Season Pass owners once they are officially released.