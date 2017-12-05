DLE Official Site Promotional banner for the upcoming Japanese anime series, “Sword Gai: The Animation,” based on the manga written by Toshiki Inoue, and illustrated by Keita Amemiya and Osamu Kine.

A new key visual art and a staff list have been released for the upcoming Japanese action anime series, "Sword Gai: The Animation."

The series is based on the manga series of the same name written by Toshiki Inoue, with original character design done by Keita Amemiya and artwork by Osamu Kine. The 30-minute first episode was reportedly screened during the second day of the 2017 Tokyo Comic Con recently held at Chiba Prefecture's Makahuri Messe convention center.

The anime adaptation was first announced in 2014 through the monthly manga magazine, "HERO'S," and is now all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix in Spring 2018.

The series tells the story of Gai, who was born beside a woman who met her end at about the same time in a forest. He was then adopted by a swordsmith named Amon and becomes the latter's apprentice a few years later.

Unfortunately, while forging a sword, Gai loses his right arm, and in a bid to help him, Amon crushes the demon sword known as Shiryuu, or Death Dragon, in order to forge it into a replacement arm for his apprentice. It is through this that Gai is now able to fuse with the weapon on his arm and fight against all sorts of enemies.

The manga series launched in the December 2012 issue of "HERO'S" and ended its run in October 2015. Six complied volumes were published by Shogakukan, with a sequel series titled, "Sword Gai Evolve" debuting on "HERO's" shortly thereafter. The sequel manga is currently ongoing and has since been published in three compiled volumes.

Takahiro Ikezoe is serving as chief director, with Tomohito Naka directing the series composition done by Inoue himself. Atsuko Nakajima, who previously worked on "Getbackers," will be designing the characters, with Toshiki Kameyama and Kotaro Nakagawa serving as sound director and music composer respectively.

LandQ Studios serves as the primary animation production company together with DLE, Inc. and Production I.G.

"Sword Gai: The Animation" will start streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix in Spring 2018.