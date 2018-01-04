Sword Gai: The Animation Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-supernatural anime series, “Sword Gai: The Animation,” based on the manga series featuring a story by Toshiki Inoue, character designs by Keita Amemiya, and art by Osamu Kine.

Three cast members have officially been announced for the upcoming Japanese action-supernatural anime series, "Sword Gai: The Animation."

Along with the release a new visual, the series' official site has also revealed three official cast members who will be providing the voices for three of the key characters.

Yuichiro Umehara will reportedly be taking on the role of Seiya Ichijou, who is considered to be the strongest man in a mysterious organization and is just like an older brother to Gai Ogata.

The titular character, Gai, in turn, will be voiced by Yuuto Uemura, and Yuka Aisaka will be providing the voice of Sayaka Ogata, who has been described as Gai's childhood friend who supports him like a typical mother.

The anime adaptation has already shown its first episode to a select few during the Tokyo Comic Con that was held last December at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Chiba, Japan.

It tells the story of a boy named Gai, who was born beside a woman who died in a forest and was subsequently adopted by a swordsmith named Amon. Gai eventually becomes Amon's apprentice. When Gai accidentally loses his right arm while forging a sword, his master crushes the demon sword known as the Shiryuu and forges a replacement arm for his apprentice.

This artificial limb allows Gai to fuse with the weapon he holds in his right arm and thus fight his enemies in a stronger and more efficient way.

The series is being animated primarily by LandQ studios, together with DLE, Inc. and Production I.G. Takahiro Ikezoe is the chief director, while Tomohito Naka serves as the director. Series composition is being handled by the original manga writer, Toshiki Inoue, while Atsuko Nakajima and Kotaro Nakagawa take care of the character designs and music respectively.

"Sword Gai: The Animation" will be released in spring 2018 exclusively on Netflix.