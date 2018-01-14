'Sword Gai: The Animation' Latest News: Yuto Uemura to Provide Voice for Titular Character

Sword Gai: The Animation Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action-supernatural anime series, “Sword Gai: The Animation,” based on the manga series featuring a story by Toshiki Inoue, character designs by Keita Amemiya, and art by Osamu Kine.

The anime adaptation of Toshiki Inoue's manga series has been scheduled for an exclusive release on Netflix in spring.

Inoue, who is known for his works on live-action special effects series like "Kamen Rider Agito," "Kamen Rider 555," and "Cutie Honey: The Live," as well as the anime series, "Ushio and Tora," is hitting the anime scene once more with the adaptation of his action-supernatural manga series, "Sword Gai."

The upcoming series, which is officially titled "Sword Gai: The Animation," will reportedly feature the voice of Yuto Uemura as the series protagonist, Gai Ogata. Uemura previously starred in the live-action special effects shows, "Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger," and "Bakuryu Sentai Abaranger," as Hikaru and Lad, respectively.

Joining him in the cast is Yuichiro Umehara, who will be providing the voice of Seiya Ichijo, the strong and mysterious man who is like an older brother to Gai. Umehara's previous works include Eugene Sevenstark from 2015 anime series "Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans" and Fujii Takuma from "Tiger Mask W" that was released in 2016.

Additionally, Yuka Aisaka, who previously voiced Silver Fox from "Kemono Friends," as well as the game character Lilac from "Recovery of an MMO Junkie," will now be providing the voice of Sayaka Ogata, Gai's childhood friend who provides him with maternal support.

The series tells the story of Gai, who has been adopted by the swordsmith Amon after he was found beside a dead woman in the forest. Gai eventually becomes Amon's apprentice and ends up losing his right arm while forging a sword. In order to help Gai regain his lost limb, Amon crushes the demon sword Shiryu and forges it into a replacement arm for his apprentice. This, in turn, gives Gai the ability to fuse with the weapon in his arm and fight his enemies.

The first episode of the anime adaptation was previously screened at the Tokyo Comic Con that was held last December at Chiba's Makuhari Messe convention center in Japan.

"Sword Gai: The Animation" will officially premiere worldwide on Netflix in spring.