'Sword Gai: The Animation' Premiere Date, News: Series to Roll Out Worldwide on March 23

Sword Gai Anime Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action supernatural anime series, “Sword Gai: The Animation,” based on the manga series written by Toshiki Inoue and illustrated by Wosamu Kine, with original character designs done by Keita Amemiya.

A worldwide Netflix premiere has been set for the upcoming Japanese action supernatural anime series, "Sword Gai: The Animation."

The series is based on the manga written by Toshiki Inoue and illustrated by Wosamu Kine, with original character designs done by Keita Amemiya. It will feature the voices of Yuto Uemura as protagonist Gai Ogata, Yuichiro Umehara as Seiya Ichijo, and Yuka Aisaka as Sayaka Ogata.

Additional cast members that have just been announced include Jouji Nakata as Amon Ogata, Tomokazu Sugita as Naoki Miki, Hiro Shimono as Marcus Lithos, Toshihiko Seki as Takuma Miura, Rina Satou as Kyoka Kagami, and Takaya Kuroda as Grimms.

It has also been revealed that the opening theme song, titled "Sadame Goto (What Is Predestined)," will be performed by Uemura as his character Gai.

Takahiro Ikezoe will be serving as the chief director, and Tomohito Naka will join him as another director. Original writer Inoue is credited for the series composition, with Atsuko Nakajima handling the character designs and Toshiki Kameyama taking charge of the sound direction. LandQ Studios is producing the upcoming adaptation along with DLE Inc. and Production I.G.

Additional staff members include Masato Sasaki who will be handling the color design; Seiko Akashi, who will be serving as the art director; and Akihiko Kimura and Kenji Isobe, who are both credited as 3D directors.

The series tells the story of a man named Gai, who is found by the swordsmith Amon beside a dead woman in a forest. Gai will eventually become Amon's apprentice, during which he will accidentally lose his right arm while forging a sword. It is for this reason that Amon decides to crush the demon sword known as Shiryu to forge it into a replacement arm for his apprentice.

This will then give Gai the ability to fuse with the weapon on his arm and fight against the ill-intentioned acquaintances that are about to cross his path.

"Sword Gai: The Animation" premieres worldwide on Friday, March 23, on Netflix.