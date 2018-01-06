Syfy Picks Up George R. R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' and Assembles Cast

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Co-executive producer George R. R. Martin arrives for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California, March 23, 2015.

Another George R. R. Martin work is getting adapted for the screen.

According to Deadline, Martin's novella, "Nightflyers," has been given a series order by Syfy. Universal Cable Productions will produce the series, with Netflix co-producing and obtaining the rights to air the series first outside of the United States.

For those who are unaware, "Nightflyers" is about eight maverick scientists and a powerful telepath who go on an expedition to the edge of the solar system using the titular ship. The ship consists of a small crew and an isolated captain. Their goal is to make contact with alien life. However, frightening and violent things start happening on board the ship, which causes them to suspect one another and puts their lives in danger.

A cast has already been assembled for the upcoming series. Gretchen Mol, who is known for her work on "Boardwalk Empire," is set to portray Dr. Agatha Matheson. Eoin Macken of "The Night Shift" and Sam Strike of "EastEnders" will respectively play Karl D'Branin and Thale. David Ajala, who is known for "Fast & Furious 6," will bring life to Roy Eris, while Maya Eshet, who is known for "Teen Wolf," will portray Lommie.

Rounding out the cast are Angus Sampson of "Fargo," Jodie Turner-Smith of "The Last Ship" and Brian F. O'Byrne of "Million Dollar Baby" as Rowan, Melantha Jhirl, and Auggie, respectively.

Martin is set to executive produce the series. Jeff Buhler, who wrote the adaptation, will also serve as executive producer, along with many others. Andrew McCarthy, known for "Orange Is the New Black," will act as both a producer and a director. The pilot will be directed by Mike Cahill. Finally, "The Blacklist's" Daniel Cerone will both executive producer and serve as showrunner.

The "Game of Thrones" author certainly has a lot on his plate. With "The Winds of Winter" still in progress and a number of "Game of Thrones" spin-offs in the works, Martin has a full year ahead.