Sylvester Stallone Accused of Sexual Abuse By Teenager and Half-Sister

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Cast members Sylvester Stallone (L) and Michael B. Jordan pose during the premiere of the film "Creed" in Los Angeles, California, in this November 19, 2015, file photo.

Recent reports have revealed that Sylvester Stallone is the most recent celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment as an unidentified teen claimed that the actor forced her into a sexually intimate situation. Further reports also reveal that Stallone's half-sister, Toni-Ann Filiti, has claimed that he has abused her for years.

According to reports, the then 40-year-old action star intimidated an unidentified 16-year-old into a threesome, while he was filming a movie in July 1986. The police report that was obtained claimed that Stallone and his bodyguard, Michael De Luca threatened to "beat her head in" if she refused to do it or if she came forward to reveal their acts. The teen had felt helpless and that she had no choice but to do what they told her. Stallone reportedly encouraged De Luca to join in. The entire traumatic experience was cited to have happened in the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel.

Aside from the unidentified teen in Stallone's forties, further reports have also revealed that his half-sister Filiti has claimed that he has abused her for years and that she blackmailed Stallone into a multimillion-dollar settlement. The agreement had been established 26 years ago and states that Stallone is to pay her $2 million on top of a monthly $16,666.66 and a trust with $50,000 annually for medical and psychiatric expenses. Stallone reportedly denied the allegations throughout the settlement process before finally doing as his lawyer advised, which was to give Filiti something to stop her from ruining his rising reputation.

A representative from Stallone's camp has responded to the reports about Filiti saying that unfortunately, celebrities would often find themselves in positions where they are vulnerable to blackmail in order to extort payments from them. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.