Sylvester Stallone Releases Statement on Rape Allegations

Recent reports have revealed that action star Sylvester Stallone has responded to the rape allegations that recently surfaced against him. Furthermore, he has also divulged more information on who the unidentified woman who accused him of rape might be.

"That never ever happened," Stallone told Radar in an exclusive interview. "It's one thing to go after me. But they really attack the innocent — the people that are going along with their lives, their reputations are sullied by this. They are carrying the burden of a lie for the rest of their lives. Cruel is cruel. You don't have to make things up."

Aside from denying the accusations made against him, Stallone further confirmed that he knew the woman and that she did visit him on the set of the movie that he was filming in 1987. Furthermore, she has apparently asked several sources to corroborate her story and that several authorities and reports have denied her request. Stallone expressed that it was affecting his family as well and further reports indicate that he is accusing the woman of filing a false report and that he intends to take legal action by first requesting proceedings against the accuser.

The "Rocky" star is not the only person that the unidentified woman might be after as a source has also revealed that she has been desperate for attention and that she plans on writing a book where she will accuse Robert De Niro of attacking her. So far, no such book has been published. Stallone's main priority is to face the false accusations himself. Although the identity of the woman has yet to be revealed, more information is expected in the coming months. Regardless, Stallone steadfastly denies the accusations and the accuser's claims could not be verified because of no reports or evidence that the abuse occurred could be found.