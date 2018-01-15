Sylvester Stallone Teases the Fourth Installment of 'The Expendables'

Facebook/TheExpendablesMovie A promotional image for "The Expendables" film franchise

It has been a while since fans of the "Expendables" franchise have heard any major update about the fourth installment. If Sylvester Stallone's recent Instagram post is anything to go by, however, it looks like "Expendables 4" might already be on its way.

Last weekend, Stallone posted on Instagram a photo of him, Jason Statham and Randy Couture in a previous "Expendables" installment. In the caption, he wrote, "We are the shadows and the smoke, we rise. We are the ghosts that in the night. Just when you thought it was safe to go outside... They're coming back!"

While the photo was good enough to delight "Expendable" fans, what's more exciting about the post was the caption, which seemed to confirm that their much-awaited fourth installment is coming soon. If that was what Stallone was trying to insinuate in his post, then that should come as a surprise for fans who had thought the project was already dead.

It can be recalled that last year, Stallone revealed that the project was far from seeing the light of the day. Deadline reported back in March that Stallone and Nu Image/Millennium chief Avi Lerner were having a hard time setting the direction of the fourth installment because they could not agree on the new director, the script and the other qualitative elements of the film. Since that was the last time fans heard anything about the project, many thought the film was already dead.

If Stallone's recent Instagram post indeed serves as an official tease to "The Expendables 4," then it looks like he and Lerner have already worked things out and that the fourth installment isn't quite dead after all. However, fans should still wait for an official announcement before assuming anything.

The latest "Expendables" film hit theaters in 2014, starring Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren, Mel Gibson, and a lot more.