T-Mobile Confirms Massive SIM Hijacking Threat

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo - RTSRJ3F The logo of T-Mobile Austria is seen outside of one of its shops in Vienna, Austria, February 25, 2016.

T-Mobile recently confirmed that they had observed an increase in activities that could lead to SIM hijacking threats.

Since last month, T-Mobile customers in the United States have been receiving a text message alert about "an industry-wide phone number port out scam." It also came with a link to a T-Mobile page where subscribers were advised "to add account security."

Talking to Motherboard, T-Mobile confirmed that the text message alert was authentic and that it was being rolled out to their "entire post-paid customer base." However, the mobile carrier also clarified that some subscribers might receive it later than others since this process "can't be done all at once."

The port out scam is also commonly known as SIM hijacking mainly due to how it operates. An attacker only needs to impersonate the target victim and call or visit T-Mobile to request for a new SIM card linked to the real user's phone number.

And since many social media, email, and online banking accounts now use phone numbers as a layer of security when logging in or making transactions, porting out a SIM ultimately gives the hijacker access to sensitive information that could lead to more serious fraudulent activities and theft.

Reports now suggest that the increase in SIM hijacking activities affecting T-Mobile subscribers might still be an effect of when hackers previously exploited a vulnerability on the carrier's official website. The glitch allowed hackers to access customer details for months until T-Mobile was able to fix the issue.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile subscribers are highly encouraged to call the designated hotline numbers -- 611 on a T-Mobile phone and 1-800-937-8997 on other networks -- to activate the port validation feature. Doing so, customers will then be asked to "create a 6-to-15-digit passcode" that is different from their original My T-Mobile password or PIN.

Once activated, the anti-port-out passcode will be required once T-Mobile gets a request for a new or duplicate SIM.