Tachibana-kan to Lie Angle Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series “Tachibana-kan to Lie Angle (Tachibanakan To Lie Angle)” written and illustrated by Merryhachi.

The official site for the anime adaptation of Merryhachi's Japanese manga series "Tachibana-kan to Lie Angle" has been updated with a list of the main staff members, the official key visual art, and other information about the upcoming series.

Also known as "Love to Lie Angle," the series is described as yuri manga; that is, it features a romantic relationship between female characters.

It was first launched in Ichijinsha's monthly manga anthology magazine, "Comic Yuri Hime" in 2015 and has been published in five collected volumes since December 2017. It has also been licensed in North America by Digital Manga Publishing.

The upcoming anime adaptation will be animated by Creators in Pack and Studio Lings under the direction of Hisayoshi Hirasawa. WORDS in STEREO is in charge of the series scripts, while Yutsuko Hanai takes care of the character designs.

The main cast list includes Minami Tsuda as Hanabi Natsuno, Amisa Sakuragi as Konomi Fujiwara, Arisa Nakada as Iori Takamura, Rei Matsuzaki as Yoriko Fujiwara, Mikako Komatsu as Yuu Tsukishiro, and Eri Kitamura as Sonoa Mitsui.

The series tells the story of Hanabi has just moved back to her hometown and is all geared up to start high school. She is also excited over the idea of living in a luxurious mansion-style dormitory known as the Tachibana Mansion. However, due to some unfortunate complications, she will instead end up at the rundown but lively Tachibana House.

In this share house, Hanabi will find herself stuck between her childhood friend and a mysterious beauty. Will the love triangle that is about to begin be the very definition of her entire high school experience?

"Tachibana-kan to Lie Angle" is set to premiere sometime in April. Information on its official broadcast dates and online resource will be available on the series' official site at a later date.