'Tactical Monsters: Rumble Arena' Comes To The iOS

Youtube/Tactical Monsters Rumble Arena Promotional image for 'Tactical Monsters: Rumble Arena'

Hex Grid role-playing game "Tactical Monsters: Rumble Arena" is coming to iOS devices on Jan. 25, 2018. Developed by Camex Games, the studio behind the immensely popular tactics game "Heroes Tactics," the game has already earned over one million downloads from Steam Early Access and the Google Play Store since its release.

Players can become a tactical PvP master as they maneuver ogres, wizards, archers, demons, barbarians, and more into fighting positions. From there, they can volley arrows, unleash powerful magic, or smash and slash in furious melee action to destroy their opponents.

Players can pre-order the game right now from the iOS App Store and smash, bash and clash with other players in tactical monster combat. Camex Games will also reward those who pre-order with a special Promo Pack of 500 Gems.

Like most freemium games, "Tactical Monsters: Rumble Arena" has two currencies available in-game namely gold (which is the basic currency) and gems (which are bought with real money). These are then used to units as cards with each unit's price based on how powerful they are. For example, basic units like an archer or an orc warrior only cost one or two gold while powerful units like griffins and vampire require more.

Players can earn gold by participating in player vs. player battles or larger clan wars. They can also earn various rewards by doing simple tasks like registering your account, sharing on social media, and hitting in-game milestones. They can then use these resources to build an unstoppable team and lay waste to anyone in their path.

Camex Games' "Tactical Monsters: Rumble Arena" is now available on Steam and in the Google Play store, and is free to play. Players can also follow the game on Twitter, like it on Facebook or join the over 13,000 members discussion board on Discord.