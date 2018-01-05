Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai Official Site New key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance-comedy anime series, “Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai (Tada-kun Does Not Fall In Love),” first unveiled at the Comic Market 93 Event last Dec. 29.

A new key visual art has been unveiled for the upcoming Japanese romance comedy anime series, "Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai (Tada-kun Does Not Fall In Love)."

The new image was launched at the Comic Market 93 event held in Chiba, Japan last December. It shows a scene at what looks to be a coffee shop, with the titular character, Mitsuyoshi Tada, offering the transfer student, Teresa Wagner, a cup of coffee. The two main characters are surrounded by friends and classmates each of them engaged in their own kinds of interactions.

Behind Teresa stands her friend and fellow transfer student, Alexandra Magritte, who seems to be looking at Mitsuyoshi with both amusement and wariness in her eyes.

The upcoming series is an original television anime being produced by Doga Kobo, whose most recent titles include the second season of "New Game!!" "Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~," and "Himouto Umaru-chan R."

They have also worked on the 2014 Japanese anime series, "Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun," and have now gathered the same staff from that series to work on "Tada-kun."

Mitsue Yamazaki is directing with Yoshiko Nakamura taking charge of the series scripts, and Junichiro Taniguchi serving as character designer, as well as chief animation director. The music is composed by Yukari Hashimoto.

The series is described as a "slapstick romantic comedy" that will make its viewers both laugh and cry over the story of a boy named Mitsuyoshi, who has never known love, and the transfer student Teresa, with whom he will eventually fall in love.

"Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai (Tada-kun Does Not Fall In Love)" is scheduled to premiere in Spring.