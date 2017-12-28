Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese anime original series, "Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai (Tada Does Not Fall In Love)," expected to be released in 2018.

The first official promotional video has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "Tada-kun wa Koi wo Shinai (Tada-kun Does Not Fall In Love)."

The video provides a glimpse into the lives of series protagonists, Mitsuyoshi Tada and Teresa Wagner, as well as their first meeting and eventual interactions that will ultimately lead to a love they swear to not forget by the end of the video.

The television original anime series is reportedly bringing back the main staff who have previously worked together on the anime adaptation of the Japanese romantic-comedy webcomic, "Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun." Mitsue Yamazaki is directing the series for the popular Japanese animation studio, Doga Kobo, whose most recent work also included "Touken Ranbu Hanamaru."

On the other hand, Yoshiko Nakamura will be writing the series scripts, while Junichiro Taniguchi, who serves as the chief animation director, will also be taking care of the character designs. Yoshiyuki Fujiwara and Ai Kikuchi will be serving as the assistant director and sub character designer respectively.

The official site describes the series as a slapstick kind of comedy incorporated into a love story that will make its audiences both laugh and cry. It focuses on a second-year high school boy named Mitsuyoshi, who has never been in love. He is a member of the school's photography club, and it was while taking pictures of the cherry blossoms in full bloom that he meets a transfer student from Luxembourg named Teresa, who has in turn gotten lost and separated from her travel companion.

Yuichi Nakamura will be providing the voice of Mitsuyoshi, while Manaka Iwami will be taking on the role of Teresa. Shino Shimoji will be the voice behind Alexandra Magritte, who is another transfer student from Luxembourg and is the travel companion that Teresa got separated from. Mamoru Miyano will be Kaoru Ijuin, who is described as Mitsuyoshi's childhood friend.

Other cast members include Yuichiro Umehara as Hajime Suzamoto, Shizuka Ishigami as Hinako Hasegawa, Hiro Shimono as Gentaro Yamashita, and Inori Minase as Mitsuyoshi's younger sister, Yui Tada.

"Tada-kun Does Not Fall In Love" will premiere sometime in 2018. The official key visual art for the series will be launched at the upcoming Comic Market 93, which will be held at the Tokyo Big Sight on Friday, Dec. 29.