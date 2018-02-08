Taiwan Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 9; Pope Francis Offers Prayers to Victims

Reuters/ Tyrone Siu A toppled building as result of a 6.4 earthquake hitting Hualien, Taiwan

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the city of Hualien in Taiwan left nine people dead and over 200 people injured. Pope Francis has offered his prayers to the victims and their families and has urged more people to contribute to the ongoing rescue operation.

The massive earthquake rocked the city last Tuesday night leaving casualties, severe injuries, and over 80 people missing. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake had a 10.6 km depth resulting to buildings caving in and other properties heavily damaged. Some commercial buildings tilted partially and are now being cleared.

Reuters/ Tyrone Siu Hualian city residents seek shelter at the local stadium after the 6.4 earthquake.

A number of Hualien citizens are now staying at the local stadium in the city after their homes were destroyed.

Rescue missions are still being conducted to extract people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Several videos and photos of the earthquake have surfaced online showing great distress, panic, and destruction. A few aftershocks have been recorded after the 6.4 quake on Tuesday.

The death toll started from two and unfortunately rose to nine after a matter of hours. Dozens of people are still missing, and the authorities, rescuers, and the public are hoping that the death toll stays at nine.

Reuters/ Tony Gentile Pope Francis as he leads the Christmas night Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica back in 2017

People from all over the world are now offering prayers to the victims and their families to recover from the catastrophe. Pope Francis himself assured the victims and their loved ones that all of them are included in his prayers. The Pope "wishes to express his solidarity with all those affected by the earthquakes in Taiwan these past days," according to the Bishop of Hwalien, The Most Reverend Philip Huang Chao-Ming. Pope Francis "offers the assurance of his prayers for those who have lost their lives and for those who have been injured. As he encourages the civil authorities and emergency personnel engaged in rescue efforts," Chao-Ming added in his statement.

More and more rescue personnel are being deployed to majorly affected areas to rescue as many people as possible.