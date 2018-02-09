Taiwan Quake Death Toll Rises to 10; Rescue Missions Still Underway

Reuters/ Stringer Yun Tsui apartment building in Hualien, Taiwan toppled after 6.4 earthquake.

The Taiwan earthquake death toll is now at 10 with rescue operations still in motion. Rescue personnel are still digging through the rubble to save more missing people.

More and more people are turning up with rescue operations running 24/7 at the city of Hualien in Taiwan. The city was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake last Tuesday night. Several commercial and residential properties were heavily damaged, resulting to a number of residents seeking shelter at the city's local stadium.

According to the latest update by Taiwan News, the number of casualties recorded in the aftermath is already at 10, with dozens of people still missing. One of the biggest struggles rescue crews are facing is digging through the toppled Yun Tsui apartment building. The infrastructure tilted over during the earthquake, trapping people from the inside. Rescuers are now clearing all the rubble and are braving aftershocks to make sure all missing individuals are found.

Engineers reinforced the building to ensure safety for the rescuers and the people trapped in the rubble. The building is now fortified using concrete blocks and steel bars to avoid further damage that can harm the rescuers.

President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen visited the site of the calamity to check on the rescuers, family of the victims, and everyone else who were injured during the earthquake. Tourists from several countries were among the people injured, including a man from Beijing who met President Tsai and thanked her personally for visiting them, according to reports. A Filipina overseas worker is also reported to be among the 10 casualties recorded.

People from all over the world have come together to offer their prayers to the victims and their families including Pope Francis himself. Rescuers are making headway with rescue operations with more and more trapped and missing persons being rescued.