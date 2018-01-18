Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san (Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing)," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Soichiro Yamamoto.

It seems that it will be a long way before Nishikata catches up to Takagi's teasing ways on the Japanese romance comedy anime series, "Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing."

The previous episode proved the lengths that Takagi was willing to take in order to successfully tease her classmate, Nishikata. The girl even went as far as to sit out a part of her swimming class to send Nishikata into a frenzy to figure out the reason why.

Nishikata, who also proved just how far behind he was from Takagi when it came to this teasing game, ended up trying to decide between two possibilities that were equally embarrassing and rude to say to a girl.

In the end, Takagi told Nishikata he was wrong on both points, as though having read the shocked boy's mind. She also expressed an interest in swimming together with Nishikata once the boy's injured hand got better.

But while the invitation seemed sincere, and further proved that the reason Takagi chose to sit out the first few minutes of swimming class was to keep Nishikata company, the sincerity of it was lost on the boy, who felt he has been teased far too many times. How different will other encounters with Takagi be?

Right off from the first episode, it has already become apparent that Takagi is harboring some romantic feelings with the simple-minded Nishikata, and has been taking every opportunity to tease in order to continuously interact with the boy. However, Nishikata, who may also be developing a bit of crush for the biggest thorn in his school life, is too upset most of the time to take notice.

Will the two of them ever be able to express their true feelings for each other? Will the teasing incidents in the upcoming episode work toward bringing them closer together or pushing them further apart?

"Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Sunday, Jan. 28.