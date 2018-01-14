Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san (Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing)," based on the manga series written and illustrated by Soichiro Yamamoto.

School is hard enough without having to deal with classmates turning it into a nightmare of sorts. But this exactly what a boy named Nishikata will have to deal with on the Japanese romance comedy anime series, "Karakai Jozu no Takagi-san (Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing)."

The premiere episode introduced audiences to the main leads, Nishikata, who is being voiced by Yuki Kaji, and Takagi, who is, in turn, being voiced by Rie Takahashi. They are classmates, but may also well be the worst of enemies, at least where Nishikata is concerned.

For some reason, Takagi seems to have made it her life's goal to make Nishikata's life as difficult and embarrassing as she possibly could. She goads him, plays pranks on him, and somehow manages to turn him into the bad guy in class.

But it seems that underneath all this teasing, Takagi may be harboring some form of affection for the boy who always ends up falling for her pranks. Could this be Takagi's way of making sure that Nishikata is always thinking of her? Or could she really be just the master of teasing all along? Can Nishikata ever come up with a good enough prank to get back at Takagi, or will he instead realize the affection behind Takagi's pranks?

The series is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Soichiro Yamamoto, which debuted in Shogakukan's "Monthly Shonen Sunday Mini" supplementary magazine in 2013, before moving to the main "Monthly Shonen Sunday" magazine in 2016. It has since been published in six collective volumes and has even been nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho awards in 2017.

"Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.