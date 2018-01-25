Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Official Site Screenshot of series protagonists, Nishikata and Takagi from the Japanese romance comedy anime series, "Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san (Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing)."

Takagi's confessions of admiration are becoming a little less subtle each week on the Japanese romance comedy anime series, "Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing." But will her classmate Nishikata ever catch up?

The teasing games continued on the previous episode of the series, wherein Nishikata displayed a little cheek and teased Takagi about indirect kisses. However, much to his surprise, Takagi just went on and drank from his can of apple tea, as though challenging him to stop her. And when Takagi passed both the can and the indirect kiss comment back to him, he all but lost his mind.

And so, after learning about how one athlete would punish himself by training 10 times the number of mistakes he has committed, Nishikata inadvertently turned to muscle training, doing push-ups 10 times the amount of teasing he received from Takagi each day. But then, Takagi told him how he was becoming rather muscular lately, and he ended up losing that battle again.

Of course, Takagi still has to realize that Nishikata has also been walking her home all this time.

But could the affection that Takagi has been not-so-subtly hinting at be real, or is it all just a part of her teasing game? Could she really be attracted to Nishikata, or is she just leading him on to fall in love with her as part of the game itself?

However, while Takagi's feelings do seem to be true, Nishikata's denseness, in turn, does not seem to have a limit. Will he ever manage to figure out the real motive behind Takagi's seemingly determined goal of embarrassing him every chance she got?

"Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing" airs on Mondays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Tuesdays late night at 1:30 a.m. JST on BS11. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Sunday, Jan. 28.