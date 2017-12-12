Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy-romance anime series, “Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san (Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing),” based on the manga series created by Souichirou Yamamoto.

The key visual art features the character designs for the main leads, Nishikata and Takagi, who seems to be engaging in the usual bout of teasing on their way to school.

The series, which is based on the manga series of the same name created by Souichirou Yamamoto, tells the story of Takagi, who has developed the habit of making fun of her seatmate, Nishikata. Having had enough of the teasing, Nishikata eventually vows to someday turn the tables and get back at Takagi.

However, no matter how hard he tries to tease Takagi, the latter always somehow ends up turning the tables back at him, and he ultimately finds himself the victim of Takagi's ridicule in the end. But this will only make Nishikata try even harder with each succeeding attempt. Will he ever be able to make Takagi blush in embarrassment? Only time can tell.

The upcoming anime adaptation will reportedly be directed by Hiroaki Akagi for the Shin-Ei Animation studio. Michiko Yokote is in-charge of the episode scripts, while Aya Takano takes hare of the character designs.

The series features the voices of Yuuki Kaji as Nishikata and Rie Takahashi as Takagi. Additional cast members include Yui Ogura, M.A.O., Konomi Kohara, Yuuma Uchida, Kotori Koiwai, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Fukushi Ochiai, and Hinata Tadokoro, The opening theme, titled "Iwanai kedo ne," is performed by Yuiko Ohara.

The manga series was first launched in the magazine "Gesse Mini" in 2013 and has since been published in seven compiled volumes. The series has also been nominated for best work at the 2017 Manga Taisho Award.

"Takagi-san, the Master of Teasing" premieres next year on Monday, Jan. 8, at 11 p.m. on Tokyo MX.