Take-Two's CEO Responds to Rumors on 'Red Dead Redemption 2' and His Views on Tech Addiction

Rockstar Games official website Promotional image for "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Game developer Take-Two has released a statement through their chief executive officer regarding the rumor that the highly anticipated "Red Dead Redemption 2" will have a battle royale mode, that might be reminiscent of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds." Furthermore CEO Strauss Zelnick also had something to say about the campaign against tech addiction.

"I think more detail on game mechanic specifics really comes at the label level. But I would just observe that someone else's success is really interesting and we're obviously informed by what our competitors do. But our goal is to be as innovative as possible," said Take-Two's CEO Zelnick in a statement, as reported by the US Gamer. "Titles, even really good titles that are derivative never seem to do as well as innovations that are unexpected."

Considering his statement, fans might have to expect for something new to be featured in "Red Dead Redemption 2." However, Strauss also emphasized that they were committed to giving their fans what they want, and considering the trend of sales, it is a battle royale mode. Regardless, Take-Two will not risk being derivative, as Strauss put it.

Further reports also revealed that aside from responding to the rumors on "Red Dead Redemption 2," Strauss has also released a statement on the recently launched campaign against tech addiction from the Center of Human Technology. Straus emphasized that he does not believe in it. Instead, he highlights that technology enhances the lives of human beings. And like any other thing that cause positive things in life, using it too much is never any good.

More information is expected to be released regarding "Red Dead Redemption 2" and the future plans of Take-Two. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. "Red Dead Redemption 2" is scheduled to hit the stores on Oct. 26.