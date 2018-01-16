'Takunomi' Episode 2 Spoilers: Michiru Amatsuki to Start Life as an Office Lady in Tokyo

Takunomi. Official TBS Page Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “Takunomi. (Drinking at Home),” based on the four-panel comedy manga series created by Haruto Hino.

Is Tokyo really as friendly a city as Michiru Amatsuki has now come to think, or are her country ideals about to be crushed on the next episode of the short-form Japanese slice of life anime series, "Takunomi (Drinking at Home)"?

Michiru, having lived in the country all her life, has many concerns about the capital city of Tokyo. And as though to challenge her set ideas about Tokyo and its people, her bag got stolen at the train station while she was checking out the train chart. Fortunately, a girl was there to trip up the thief and get her bag back for her.

This girl made Michiru decide that not everyone in Tokyo was bad, after all. Additionally, her housemates at the Stella House also turned out to be rather friendly and accommodating. They even celebrated her arrival with a can of Yebisu Beer that Nao Kiriyama perfectly transferred to a beer glass using the three step pour. Kae Midorikawa also prepared and cooked a variety of dishes that were all perfect companions for beer.

Then, before the day ends, the girl from the train station, Makoto Kiriyama arrived. As it turns out, she is Nao's younger sister and is the fourth resident of the Stella House

But, although things have turned out rather well for Michiru on her first day in Tokyo, the real challenge is just about to begin as starts her life as an office lady (OL) working in sales for a startup company.

Will she be able to survive her first day at work? And will the drink she finds at the convenience store at the end of the day be enough to wash down the stress and worries that she's about to have?

"Takunomi" airs every Thursday late night at 2:43 a.m. JST on TBS and on Fridays at 11:45 p.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions outside Japan via HIDIVE.