Takunomi. Official TBS Page Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life anime series, “Takunomi. (Drinking at Home),” based on the four-panel comedy manga series created by Haruto Hino.

A key visual art, along with a promotional video, has been released for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life anime series "Takunomi. (Drinking at Home)."

The series, which is based on the four-panel comedy manga series written and illustrated by Haruto Hino, tells the story of a 20-year-old woman named Michiru Amatsuki, who moves to Tokyo as a result of a career shift. She eventually finds herself living in an all-woman share house called, "Stella House Haruno," and subsequently befriending fellow women of different age and occupations.

They lead simple lives and end their day in each other's company while eating delicious meals and bonding over thoughts and stories told while taking sips of alcohol.

The cast members include Ayaka Imamura, who does the voice of Michiru, Chika Anzai, who does the voice of Nao Kiriyama, and Mikako Komatsu for Kae Midorikawa.

Maaya Uchida, who will also provide the voice of Makoto Kiriyama, is also performing the opening theme titled "aventure bleu." The song is written by Swedish musician Rasmus Faber and Megumi Hinata, who is more popularly known as meg rock.

"aventure bleu" will be Uchida's seventh solo single, and it is scheduled to be released next year on Feb. 14.

Japanese singer-songwriter Mashinomi will reportedly be performing the ending theme.

The manga series debut on Shogakukan's online app "MangaONE," in 2015 and has since been published in three collective volumes. The upcoming anime adaptation will be directed by Tomoki Kobayashi under the anime production company, Production IMS. Katsuhiko Takayama is in charge of writing the scripts, while Shinpei Kobayashi takes care of the character designs.

"Takunomi." premieres next year on Thursday, Jan. 11, late night at 2:43 a.m. JST on TBS and on Friday, Jan. 12, at 11:46 p.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.